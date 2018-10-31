Judge erred in denying Jowie bail, top Nairobi lawyers claim

Two top lawyers in Nairobi have sharply criticized manner in which murder suspect Joseph Irungu was denied bail by the court.

Irungu, better known as Jowie, is alongside his fiancee Jackie Maribe have been charged in court for the gruesome murder of 27-year-old businesswoman Monica Kimani.

While Maribe was on Wednesday granted temporary freedom, Justice James Wakiaga ruled that Jowie will remain in custody until June 2019, citing his love for firearms as a ‘risk’ to the witnesses.

FLIGHT RISK

The judge also ruled that Jowie is a flight risk.

“Being a person with specialized security training and having handled various guns, he would pose a risk by intimidating witnesses,” the Judge ruled.

The Judge also described Jowie as a male version of a slay queen, and a ‘woman eater’.

Commenting on the ruling via Twitter, lawyer Donald Kipkorir suggested the Judge had ‘failed’ to be courteous and fair.

Have read the full ruling of Justice James Wakiaga. With tremendous deference to him, he went beyond the threshold on rulings for Bail. He seems to believe Jowie Irungu is guilty & Jackie Maribe innocent. A Judge must be Courteous, Wise, Sober & Impartial. The Judge failed all. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 30, 2018

Another top Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, similarly explained that denying Jowie bail because he is a flight risk was a ‘tired’ excuse.