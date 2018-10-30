Judge describes Jowie as a male version of a slay queen

Judge described murder suspect Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in unflattering terms while giving his ruling on bail application.





High Court Judge James Wakiaga described murder suspect Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in unflattering terms while giving his ruling on bail application.

Justice Wakiaga on Tuesday described Jowie as a male version of a slay queen.

“… a male version of a slay queen, which for lack of a better word I’ll call a woman eater. He was living in the house of the second accused. driving the second accused’s car, with no known source of income since 2017 when he provided security for some Jubilee politicians,” he said.

DUBAI TIES

The Judge also noted that Jowie has no known residence in Kenya, although he enjoys ties in Dubai where he worked and lived from 2012 to 2017.

The Judge took notice that Jacque Maribe, who was housing Jowie in her Lang’ata house, would be moving houses.

On his side, Jowie had said his siblings would help him find alternative accommodation but gave no evidence to that effect.

NO ASSETS IN KENYA

Judge Wakiaga noted that Jowie had no assets in the country save for the intention to set up a private security firm.

Jowie’s military training and access to guns also played out in court with the Judge saying he could use that to intimidate witnesses.

The Judge noted that Jowie was known to the late Monica Kimani’s family having been introduced to her by her brother who swore an affidavit to that effect.