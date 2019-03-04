Judge commutes jail term of former Senator guilty of stealing Sh1.7m

Former TNA nominated Senator Joy Gwendo in court on February 27, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A High Court judge in Nairobi has commuted the jail term of former TNA nominated Senator Joy Gwendo found guilty of stealing Sh1.7 million.

Justice John Onyiego handed Ms Gwendo a fine of Sh660,000 or a one year jail term for the theft.

The judge had last Wednesday quashed the former Senator’s two-year sentence on grounds that it was wrong for the trial magistrate to impose a jail term without the option of a fine.

