Judge commutes jail term of former Senator guilty of stealing Sh1.7m
A High Court judge in Nairobi has commuted the jail term of former TNA nominated Senator Joy Gwendo found guilty of stealing Sh1.7 million.
Justice John Onyiego handed Ms Gwendo a fine of Sh660,000 or a one year jail term for the theft.
The judge had last Wednesday quashed the former Senator’s two-year sentence on grounds that it was wrong for the trial magistrate to impose a jail term without the option of a fine.
More to follow…