Jubilee’s Kang’ata explains why he is backing ODM’s Imran instead of Mariga

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is the latest Jubilee Party politician to disassociate himself with the party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga.

Kang’ata, who is a lawyer by profession, has instead said he will support ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth.

“(The late) Ken Okoth was my friend. That’s why I will be supporting his brother (to win the by-elections) because he has been working in Kibra for long and is the best-placed person to continue the legacy. It’s a bit of a sentimental decision,” Kang’ata explained on Monday while making an appearance as a guest on a political talk show on Citizen TV.

However, Kang’ata did not clarify the kind of ‘support’ he will offer to the late Okoth’s sibling.

At the same time, Kang’ata has stated that he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 unless the Head of State asks him to do so.

“In 2022, we will be waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to show us the direction (on whom to support). That’s what we will do. Not now, not Tanga Tanga, not Kieleweke,” he said.

JUBILEE FACTIONS

Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke are perceived political factions within the ruling Jubilee Party.

While Tanga Tanga has been drumming up support for the DP’s political ambitions, Kieleweke has openly opposed his bid.

Besides Kang’ata, nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Gatundu South lawmaker are the other Jubilee lawmakers who have publicly denounced Mariga.

Mariga was on Monday cleared to contest for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the November 7 by-elections on a Jubilee Party ticket, after uncertainty in the past two weeks.