Jubilee summons Nairobi MCAs over latest fracas at the county assembly

Nairobi Jubilee MCAs will today (Wednesday) appear before the party’s Dispute Resolution committee over fracas witnessed at the county assembly Wednesday last week.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said that the party had last week summoned the 65 ward representatives and the meeting will see the committee chaired by Ambassador John Mutiso listen to the MCAs on their grievances.

“All the Jubilee MCAs will appear before the disciplinary committee and explain to them what the problem is and see if we can get a way forward. If we get a resolution then we do not have to have more meetings. If we don’t, then there will be further meetings,” said Mr Tuju.

Monday, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and Majority Leader Abdi Guyo tabled their grievances before the seven-member committee at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani.

Mr Tuju confirmed that he, together with other members of the party’s secretariat, met 10 of the MCAs to get grievances from the different camps.

“I spent the whole of Tuesday meeting with some of the MCAs. I have met with Guyo, Mark Ndung’u and at least eight others whom we picked at random. I needed to get information from different camps to know the reasons for the conflict,” he said.

The secretary general pointed out that he is yet to receive a letter purportedly written by Governor Mike Sonko requesting the party to replace Mr Guyo with Mr Ndung’u, who is Maringo Hamza MCA, saying that he has only seen the letter on social media.

“Until today I have not received the letter. I think it was forwarded to me on WhatsApp,” he said.

MAJORITY LEADER

He, however, explained that any change of party’s leadership must be guided by rules and regulations including the constitution of the party, the Political Parties Act and the Constitution of Kenya on fair administrative action.

“It is not what I want, what the governor or Guyo wants, we are guided by rules and regulations. If we do not follow all these, then somebody will go to court and challenge the decision and the decision will be thrown out,” said the former Rarieda MP.

Nevertheless, Mr Tuju said the party can opt to designate any other person to be the Majority Leader and the decision of the party will be final.

“We will have a legal team of the party to explain to them what the law says in terms of addressing matters of any changes of the party’s leadership. There is a procedure to be followed. So we want to bring everyone up to speed. I will also take them through our policies and procedures,” he said.

He defended the decision to write to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the conduct of the ward representatives.

“They are the people with the technical know-how to establish to establish the authenticity of what we saw on the media, to go onto the site to access the amount of damage done during the fracas, summon people and make them record statements and press charges is the EACC,” Tuju said.