Jubilee refutes Murathe’s resignation





Jubilee Party has refuted reports David Murathe has stepped down in his role as national vice-chairperson.

Via a statement on Wednesday, May 26, the ruling party’s communication director Albert Memusi, termed these reports as ‘false’.

“It has come to our attention that there are reports circulating on social media alleging our vice-chair, Murathe. We would like to clarify that such reports are false,” read the statement.

Adding, “Murathe remains our able vice-Chair and continues to carry out his duties in that capacity, working diligently to fulfill his mandate as provided for in the party constitution.”

The party further said changes in the party, if any, will be communicated through the official party organs.

“Any official communication about changes in the Jubilee Party leadership will be communicated through the official Party organs, as is the norm, and as is articulated in the party’s Constitution,” he said.

The reports of Murathe’s resignation emerged after a section of senior members of the party called for radical changes of the secretariat following the losses in the recent by-elections.

Among the demands made by the members to party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta was the removal of Murathe and secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

The two were blamed for being the main stumbling block to the growth and vibrancy of the party that of late has become a theatre of fights.

Murathe has been the vocal official of the party in the past few months with most of his controversial comments directed at a rival wing of the party led by Deputy President William Ruto.

This is the second time Murathe, who is said to be close to President Uhuru Kenyatta, is reportedly resigning. On the other occasion in 2018, he made a comeback months later claiming his resignation letter ‘was not accepted’.