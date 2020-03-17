Jubilee politicians clash on Live TV over DP Ruto

The politics of the Building Bridging Initiative (BBI) and Deputy President William Ruto’s impeachment are increasingly proving volatile after two politicians clashed on live television over the same.

This duo, Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika could barely contain their emotions on Inooro TV, with the confrontation almost turning physical.

Chege is perceived to belong to the Kielewekee wing of the ruling party whilst Kihika is a staunch Tangatanga adherent.

It all blew up when Kihika accused Chege of hypocrisy.

“Sabina you are talking about hypocrisy. However, it is ironical that you can talk to us about unity yet last week you did something that shocked everyone. You are also a coward because you signed that (DP) Ruto be impeached but you did not appear at the press conference,” claimed Kihika, in a translated version of events.

Chege shot back promptly, suggesting she did not append her signature to the Ruto impeachment motion.

“I did not give my signature at all. These people have formed a habit of telling lies and she must either show where she saw my signature or this interview will come to an end.”

The clash forced the show host to switch off the microphones and proceed to a premature break.