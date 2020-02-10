Jubilee Party’s consultative meeting postponed in honour of Moi

The Jubilee Party’s consultative meeting scheduled on Valentine’s Day has been postponed, Secretary General Raphael Tuju has announced.

On a signed statement, Tuju said the consultative meeting has been canceled so that the legislators can mourn the late retired president Daniel arap Moi.

“As the nation continues to prepare to bid farewell to the departed 2nd president of the Republic of Kenya, the late H.E Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, our party also joins Kenyans in solidarity to pay our respects. Under the prevailing circumstances, may I notify Jubilee members that the consultative meeting scheduled for Friday has been postponed to a later date to be announced,” Tuju said.

While announcing the meeting in a letter dated February 7, 2020, Tuju had stated that the forum would not be considered a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting, because it would not to be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the party leader.

President Kenyatta had initially given a green light for the meeting that was to be held at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

The meeting had initially been planned for Friday, February 7, 2020, but was postponed after the death of the retired President Daniel Arap Moi.