Jubilee Party summons two city MCAs for being “disloyal”

Jubilee Party has summoned two Nairobi MCAs for constantly going against the party’s position in a number of issues.

The two ward representatives, Ann Thumbi and Silvia Museiya, are now set to have a date with the party’s disciplinary committee on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

This is after Majority Whip Paul Kados referred the conduct of the two ward representatives to the party’s national disciplinary committee on Monday, November 23, 2020.

The nominated MCAs are accused of disregarding the party position regarding a memorandum by Governor Mike Sonko on his refusal to assent to the Nairobi City County Appropriation Bill, 2020.

They are also fingered for actively campaigning, opposing and frustrating the budget estimates for the Financial Year 2020-21 contrary to the party’s position.

This is in addition to undermining the party’s leadership both at the National and County levels as well as mobilising and openly associating with those opposed to Jubilee Party’s position on 2020/2021 financial year budget.

“You are hereby required to appear on November 27, 2020, at 10.00 am when the complaint against you will be heard by this committee at Jubilee party Head quarters in accordance with the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee Regulations, 2017,” read in part the letter dated November 24, 2020 and signed by the vice chairperson of the disciplinary committee.

The MCAs were among 27 members who voted in favour of the governor’s memorandum that rejected the county’s Sh37.5 billion budget.

However, the ward representatives have distanced their support for the memorandum as the cause of their trouble alleging that their woes is as a result of their public support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Ms Museiya said she is being profiled because of her opposition to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“I will honour the summon though I can clearly tell it is about my stand against the BBI,” said the Education committee chairperson.

On her part, Ms Thumbi said her woes are linked with an ongoing mobilisation of signatures to impeach Governor Sonko, her stand on the BBI and her support for Mr Ruto.

“It is interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for ‘having opposed’ NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons. Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued!” said the MCA.

“For this, I am ready. I will face my accusers. I will not be intimidated or shaken,” she added.

The two MCAs have been part of Nairobi ward representatives who have not hidden their support for the DP often accompanying him to his rallies as well as being hosted by the leader of the “Hustler Nation”.