Jubilee Party now wants Imran ‘red carded’ after Mariga is stoned in Kibra

Jubilee Party politicians have condemned the violence witnessed in Kibra on Saturday calling for the disqualification of ODM candidate in the forthcoming by-election in the constituency.

Mariga was on Saturday forced to flee a group of irate youth who pelted his convoy with stones and attempted to deflate the tyres of his vehicle after a campaign rally turned ugly.

The leaders, while attending a church service at PCEA Emmanuel Church in Makina, called for peaceful campaigns ahead of the November 7 by-election.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa accused Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati of allegedly being behind the violence accusing him of inciting youths to stoning McDonald Mariga’s campaign convoy.

“We want to compete on the platform of peace and let all candidates and parties embrace peace. Kibra people will then decide who they want,” said Mr Ichung’wa.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir blamed Mr Arati of allegedly paying the youths Sh500 and alcohol to attack Mariga.

ATTACKED

He called on IEBC to disqualify ODM party candidate Bernard Okoth over the violence saying they will write to the Independent Electoral and boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the violence.

“Raila Odinga is in government courtesy of the handshake hence we are free to ask for votes anywhere. The handshake did not come to finish democracy,” he said.

On his part, Mariga called on political leaders to stop using youths to mete out violence on their opponents.

“Let us youths stop being used by being paid a few coins. Violence and insecurity never pays. You will only end up in jail.I forgive those who attacked us, we are leaders of peace and vision,” said Mariga.