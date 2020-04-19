Jubilee MCA Karanja Mburu dies in early morning accident

A Member of the Nakuru County Assembly has died following an accident that occured early Sunday morning.

Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu is reported to have lost his life after his vehicle was involved in an accident that took place at Gilgil viewpoint in Nakuru County.

Nakuru County Jubilee Party Branch Secretary Peter Cheruiyot confirmed the death on Sunday, saying that the MCA was on his way to Nakuru when his car crashed.

“His car hit a tree and overturned, this is what led to his death,” he said.

Mr Mburu was a member of the Energy, Health Services, Environment and Natural Resources, Budget and Appropriation, Lands, housing and Physical Planning, ICT and Agriculture committees in the Nakuru County Assembly.

Before his death, the youthful MCA had declared his interest in running for the Nakuru Senatorial seat come the 2022 general election.

Mburu, who was an active member of The National Alliance (TNA) party that folded with the United Republican Party (URP) to form Jubilee Party, trounced Simon Wanyoike in the 2017 poll.

Some of the Bills that he sponsored to the county assembly included one that was aimed at establishing a disaster management fund.

He also played a key-role in the opening up of the Lake Naivasha corridors and also sponsored a bill that saw the digitalisation of building plans in Nakuru County.