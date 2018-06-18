Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi during a past interview with Nation at her office. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

A Jubilee Ward Representative has started lobbying for support for a notice of motion to impeach Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu Karanja has already drafted the impeachment a motion that he is set to table before the Assembly for debate.

In his motion, Mr Karanja wants the speaker impeached for violation of chapter six of the constitution, undermining the authority of County Assembly Service Board and abuse of office.

“We regretting that the conduct of Ms Elachi through her actions and omissions has caused the Assembly great embarrassment and brought the office of the speaker into disrepute contrary to gamut of laws on conduct of state officers of her caliber.

“This assembly resolves to sanction and remove Hon. Elachi as holder of the office of speaker of Nairobi County Assembly,” reads the notice of motion.

The motion must be signed by at least 43 members to be tabled.

NOT IMPARTIAL

The motion alleges that Ms Elachi has not been impartial in her decisions at the County Assembly.

Further, that she interfered with procurement processes with a view to having tenders awarded to parties close to her, accusations the speaker has since denied.

The motion also accuses the speaker of inviting investigators to probe alleged irregularities in procurement matters in the county assembly, a function reserved for the County Assembly Service Board.

But Elachi denied the claims, stating that she never invited investigators. She claimed the detectives initiated investigations after a staff leaked documents to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.