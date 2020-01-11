A Jubilee faction was teargassed and the jokes are writing themselves

The scuffle that ensued between police and a group of Jubilee politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto outside the Kilimani Police Station on Friday night has left a section of Kenyans chuckling at the ironic turn of events.

Kenyans could not help hide their amusement at how Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi, among others were teargassed by police and kicked out of the station.

After the incident, Mr Itumbi went on his social media to complain about how he was manhandled by the police.

But Kenyans would hear none of it as they took him down memory lane to remind him of his past statements.

Kenyans shared screenshots of his posts from back in the year 2017 when Jubilee politicians seemingly cheered on the police when they used the same antics to dismantle the anti-IEBC demonstrations organised by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Ironically, Mr Itumbi, Mr Nyoro and Mr Kuria all supported police action against ODM supporters.

Moses Kuria

Dennis Itumbi

Moses Kuria

Ndindi Nyoro