Jubilee changes tact ahead of Kiambaa mini-polls





A day after conceding defeat in the Juja and Bonchari constituencies plus the Rurii ward mini-polls, the Jubilee Party appears to have changed tact in the way it will conduct elections.

On Friday, the ruling party announced it will hold interviews rather than conducting nominations for aspirants in the Muguga ward and Kiambaa constituency by-elections.

The move, the party explained, was arrived at following a review by the Jubilee Party National Management Committee of all the applications which were submitted to the County Elections Board.

“..in accordance with the party Nomination Rules and pursuant to Article 11 of the Jubilee Party Constitution, (it is) determined to conduct nominations by way of individuals interviews,” read part of the statement.

All aspirants for the seats were asked to present themselves at the party headquarters on Saturday for the interview.

“Be advised the candidates as identified shall be presented with a nomination certificate in accordance with the nomination Rule 2016, IEBS regulations and Section 21 and 31 of the Elections Act.

The party further apologized for the inconveniences caused to its members following the changes in the mode of nomination.

In Bonchari, Orange Democratic Party (ODM)’s Pavel Oimeke clinched the seat after garnering 8,049 votes against Jubilee’s Zepedeo Opore who had 7,279 votes.

In Juja, George Koimburi won with 12,159 votes, defeating Jubilee’s Susan Waititu who managed 5,746 votes. Koimburi vied on the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) ticket. The party is associated with Gatundu lawmaker Moses Kuria.

And in Rurii ward, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Francis Muraya won the contested by-election with 4,303 votes against Jubilee’s Peter Thinji who managed 3,143 votes.