The late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso will be buried in Kisumu county, her husband has announced.

Laboso’s widower, Edwin Abonyo, said his wife will be laid to rest at their Fort Ternan home in Koru, Kisumu County at a date to be announced soon.

Luo Council of Elders Chairman Ker Willis Otondi said it was their wish that Dr Laboso is buried at her husband’s home in Kisumu County as per the Luo culture.

More to follow…