Former TV news anchor Joy Doreen Biira during her surprise baby shower. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former TV news anchor Joy Doreen Biira has revealed that her second child, whom she is expecting in the coming weeks, will be a baby boy.

On Friday the former news anchor KTN was treated to a surprise baby shower by her colleagues in the office at Kenya’s Ministry of Mining.

She later shared on Instagram photos taken during the baby shower, while also thanking her colleague for all their love.

“I have been blessed to have some really caring colleagues who through my different and various work environments and work life in general, have grown to become good friends and not just workmates,” she captioned one of the photos of herself caking a cake.

She also shared a photo of the cake with the message: “Congrats Joy, Its a boy, We love you.”

In yet another photo, Joy is seen holding up a green t-shirt for a baby boy which she was gifted with by her colleagues.

From the size of her grown baby bump, all indications are that in a few weeks’ time the mother of one will have delivered her bundle of joy.

Joy and her husband Newton Kungu’s first child is also a boy.