Jowie’s transformation in jail as he pleads to be freed on bond

By Sylvania Ambani May 29th, 2019 1 min read

Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu made an appearance at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday in a fresh bid to be released on bond.

Jowie captured the attention of Kenyans online with his lean figure and sunken eyes as he arraigned on Tuesday before Justice James Wakiaga.

This was a stark contrast from his dashing, pumped up frame that was the topic of hot discussions among thirsty female admirers.

In court, Jowie urged Justice Wakiaga to release him on bond because he is no longer a flight risk because he had surrendered his travel documents to the court.

Jowie and his TV Journalist finacee Jacque Maribe have denied killing Monicah Kimani.

Maribe was released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

In November last year, his close friend Joe Muchiri visited him at Kamiti prison and later disclosed on Twitter that Jowie was struggling to settle in his new environment.

