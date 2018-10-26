Why three journalists in ‘nudes’ Photoshop scandal won’t be charged

David Ndolo, Alex Mulwa and Stafford Ondego have been discharged after the court was told that the sections of the law which they were to be charged with were quashed by the High Court.





A magistrate court has discharged three journalists from facing prosecution over allegations that they were paid by Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to edit compromising photos of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi discharged David Ndolo, Alex Mulwa and Stafford Ondego after the court was told that the sections of the law which they were to be charged with were quashed by the High Court.

On Thursday, police summoned Sports Secretary Rashid Echesa after he was linked to Photoshoped ‘nudes’ of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Echesa was linked to the ‘nudes’ by the three journalists who were arrested and arraigned in court on Thursday.

The CS is expected at the KICC Police Station on Friday at 10am.