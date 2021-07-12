Journalists attacked, robbed in Nairobi

A battery of journalists cover the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe as he addressed them on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Harambee House, Nairobi. PHOTO | KNA

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has warned the public against attacking journalists covering political events.

“We would like to caution members of the public against attacking journalists as this is a serious violation of freedom of expression, media freedom, and access to information as provided for in the Constitution,” read a statement signed by MCK’s Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.

Stop attacking journalists at political rallies, Media Council cautions. pic.twitter.com/DmXFGF6bcS — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) July 11, 2021

The warning comes two days after an incident where journalists covering veteran politician leader Musalia Mudavadi and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja in Nairobi’s Mathare area were attacked, injured, and robbed of their equipment by rowdy youths.

“Journalists are messengers and should not be targeted for attack from any quarters. The Council takes this matter seriously. We urge the police to hasten investigations and subject the perpetrators to relevant legal sanctions.” MCK said.

The matter was reported at the Muthaiga Police Station and investigations are underway.

“We also urge political parties to persuade their supporters to maintain law and order during political rallies,” MCK added.

The journalists were attached to Standard Group, Citizen TV, NTV, KBC, the Star newspaper, among others.