Journalist Wahiga Mwaura mourns father in law





Citizen TV journalist Wahiga Mwaura is mourning the loss of his father-in-law.

The news was shared by his wife Joyce Omondi, who is a former presenter at Switch TV.

She remembered her father as a man who was larger than life and a staunch Christian who taught the family the importance of loving and serving God.

To her, he was the best father she could ever ask for.

“Among the greatest titles of my life is the privilege of being the daughter of this incredibly great man. He is everything I could ever pray for and desire in a father. The profound depth of his love, care, support, and covering is the kind only a few are privileged to receive,” wrote Joyce Omondi.

“There is an enormous hole in my heart now that our heavenly Father whom he taught me to love and serve has called him home. Only God can fill this void because the legacy of who my daddy was is almost larger than life. Yet, precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints (PsaIm 116:15). So I know the sound of his endearing laugh is ringing throughout the streets of gold and one day I will feel the warmth of his loving embrace for eternity. March on great soldier. Sibuor wetu. I love you, daddy. 💔,” she went on.

Friends have since flooded her timeline to offer their messages of condolences on her loss.

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri said, “Praying for you and your family, Joyce. May God uphold you, comfort you, and cover you at this time.”

Actress Jacky Vike commented, “So sorry for your Loss Joyce❤❤.”

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara wrote, “So very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the love and memories you shared. Praying for you and the entire family.”

Media personality Terryanne Chebet remarked, “Losing a parent is one of the most difficult things to experience. I’m praying for you and your family Joyce, may God give you comfort during this difficult time.”

Former Citizen TV news anchor Kirigo Ngarua said, “My deepest and most sincere condolences to you Joyce and your family. May your father rest in eternal peace, may God give you peace.”

Nick Mudimba stated, “Poleni sana Joyce.”

Actress Neomi Nganga said, “Pole sana dear..it is well😢.”