The suspected DUI driver at Athi River police station. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Journalist Saddique Shaban has won the admiration of Kenyans online after helping police to arrest a driver suspected of driving under influence and who had caused an accident on Mombasa Road.

In a thread of tweets, Saddique gave a chronology of how the driver rammed into a taxi near Mlolongo that was carrying three people, a mother with her two children with one being an infant.

“The incident happened on Sunday at midnight and I was driving behind the car and just near the weigh bridge on Mlolongo there are usually a few bumps. And as the taxi in front of the lady’s car slowed down because of the bumps the car being driven by the woman did not reduce its speed and rammed into the taxi.”

As a result the mother of the two children in the taxi sustained injuries on her neck and lower back.

TAXI DENTED

Pictures shared by Saddique of the taxi shows it’s back dented by the impact made by the driver’s SUV.

The victim was later rushed to hospital after police arrived at the scene.

However the drama did not end there. According to the journalist, the driver started bragging that no one can arrest her due to her “influential” connections.

“The DUI suspect rammed a taxi carrying three people, including a baby. Passenger sitting at the back suffered neck & lover back injuries. Rushed them to hospital. Lady driver says no one could arrest her due to her influential “connections”. This inspired me more,” tweeted Saddique.

He started recording the woman using his phone. She was later arrested and taken to Athi River Police station.

Saddique urged the government to reinstate NTSA back on the road because motorists driving under the influence are on a killing spree.

Below is the full thread.