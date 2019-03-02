Join our WhatsApp Channel
Joseph Kori attends funeral of slain wife Mary Wambui

By Nicholas Komu March 2nd, 2019

The funeral of Mary Wambui, who was killed last month inside the house of her husband’s mistress is currently underway.

The mass is being held at the Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County.

Mr Joseph Kori during the funeral of his wife Mary Wambui at Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU
Mr Joseph Kori during the funeral of his wife Mary Wambui at Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

Her husband, Joseph Kori, who was released on Friday last week, after being held on suspicion of having played a role in the murder, is in attendance.

Mr Kori was set free after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives failed to reveal that he played a part in the murder.

More to follow…

