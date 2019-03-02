Joseph Kori attends funeral of slain wife Mary Wambui

Church leaders conduct the funeral service of the late Mary Wambui at Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

The funeral of Mary Wambui, who was killed last month inside the house of her husband’s mistress is currently underway.

The mass is being held at the Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County.

Her husband, Joseph Kori, who was released on Friday last week, after being held on suspicion of having played a role in the murder, is in attendance.

Mr Kori was set free after investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives failed to reveal that he played a part in the murder.

More to follow…