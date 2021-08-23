Join our Telegram Channel
Jose Chamleone taken ill at a Kampala hospital

By Nairobi News Reporter August 23rd, 2021 1 min read

Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone is reportedly seriously ill.

According to reports in his home country, the Badilisha hitmaker, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, is currently receiving treatment at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

He is said to be ailing from liver complications.

Earlier, Chameleone, considered to be among the most popular musicians in East Africa, had been discharged from Nsambya hospital after he was admitted complaining of stomach pains.

Photos circulating on social media showed the 42-year old musician with a cannula on his left arm.

His illness is a double tragedy for the family with his younger brother Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel said to be on the run after he reportedly assaulted and injured his househelp.

Chameleone’s illness could mark a new low for the musician who recently lost in an attempt to be elected Kampala Lord Mayor.

He has also experienced challenges at a personal level, with his wife Daniella twice threatening to file for divorce.

 

