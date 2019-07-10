Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Joho’s ‘growing island’ lights up social media – PHOTOS

By Nairobi News Reporter July 10th, 2019 1 min read

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, alias Governor 001, is known for his stylish fashion,  army haircut and a full beard.

On Tuesday, while accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta to inspect the ongoing restoration and beautification of Kibarani, Kenyans noticed the growing island in a sea of hair.

OTHER ARTICLES

In pictures that have gone viral on social media, the governor’s back head looks different from what many are used to.

In a recent interview with Mzazi Willy M Tuva, the governor’s barber George Dufanda said Joho pays him a whooping Sh10,000 for a shave.

View this post on Instagram

@eric_one_wash @joho_001 🙏🙏🙏

A post shared by #the_great_gifted_hand (@george_dufanda) on

Kenyans were quick to wonder what is happening to the stylish governor.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Tragedy as city woman hacks husband, strangles kids then...