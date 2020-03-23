Joho wants Uhuru to immediately effect a total lockdown to tame coronavirus – VIDEO

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has urged the government to effct a total lockdown for the country to be able to curb further spread of the coronavirus.

Joho asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to emulate Wuhan City, the epicenter of the Covid-19, which managed to tame further spread of the virus after China enforced a complete shutdown.

“Why did Wuhan beat the virus, Jana they reported zero, Why? It’s very simple a total shut down. A total shut down is what has made them successful. A complete shutdown is what has made them change the conversation. Now they’re saying we will not allow other people into Wuhan, where it all began,” Joho said.

The governor noted that while a complete shutdown of the country could have adverse effects on the lives of most Kenyans, it remained the most viable solution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“These are painful decisions, yes. But do we need to take them? Yes, of course. They could cost us, so be it! But we have a responsibility. There is a need to scale down on the things that we normally do in our day-to-day lives to prevent coronavirus from coming into our midst,” Joho asserted.

The Mombasa county boss warned that if necessary and unpopular decisions are not made urgently the country would pay a heavy price.

“Don’t listen to me if you don’t want to but I have told you, I want it to go on record that I said it, if you have refused it Ahlan Wa Sahlan (you are welcome) I have told you there is a need to scale down on the things we normally do on our day-to-day lives to prevent coronavirus from coming into our country,” he added.

Joho noted that many countries across the world had effected total lockdowns, including religious sites in Malaysia and Saudia’s Mecca, to be able to deal with the fast spreading virus.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Malaysia surged by 80 percent to 428 on March 15, compared to 238 the previous day, and further shot up to 900 on March 19.

According to Malaysian media, the latest surging cases were reported from a religious gathering, which they reported was attended by 16,000 people including 14,500 Malaysians.

According to the Malaysian government, half of the total cases in the country are being reported from the religious group that failed to take precautions.

The government is tracking down more than 2,000 Rohingya men who attended the event.