Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. PHOTO | FILE

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will on Thursday visit deported Nasa activist Miguna Miguna who has been hospitalized in Dubai.

Mr Joho is currently in Dubai.

The governor’s spokesperson said Joho will visit Miguna to offer him moral support.

“Governor Joho is in Dubai. He is going to see Mr Miguna who was taken ill at a hospital within Dubai airport. Be patient pictures and details will be shared shortly once we get them,” Mr Richard Chacha told Nairobi News on phone.

Mr Joho has been in Estonia for weeks now on an official visit.