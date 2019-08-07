Join our WhatsApp Channel
Joho slammed for US holiday as gangs take over Mombasa town

By Hilary Kimuyu August 7th, 2019 1 min read

Mombasa residents have called out their governor for his continued stay in United States as the county battles with an invasion of machete-wielding gangs.

The latest attack by the gangs, staged by the Wakali Wao gang, left at least 14 people injured in Bamburi area.

On Tuesday, almost 24 hours after the attacks, Governor Hassan Joho issued a statement saying he was extremely perturbed by the attacks.

“I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county. I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians,” said Joho.

He added; “It’s our duty to ensure protection of people’s lives and property. I am asking members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of gangs that have been terrorizing people. We need to get to the bottom of the matter and address it once and for all.”

Residents took the statement as a ‘big joke’ from the governor who has been vacationing in the United States for almost a month now.

Joho recently shared a short clip on social media while hanging out US socialite Paris Hilton.

