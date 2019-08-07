Joho slammed for US holiday as gangs take over Mombasa town

Mombasa residents have called out their governor for his continued stay in United States as the county battles with an invasion of machete-wielding gangs.

The latest attack by the gangs, staged by the Wakali Wao gang, left at least 14 people injured in Bamburi area.

On Tuesday, almost 24 hours after the attacks, Governor Hassan Joho issued a statement saying he was extremely perturbed by the attacks.

“I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county. I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians,” said Joho.

He added; “It’s our duty to ensure protection of people’s lives and property. I am asking members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of gangs that have been terrorizing people. We need to get to the bottom of the matter and address it once and for all.”

Residents took the statement as a ‘big joke’ from the governor who has been vacationing in the United States for almost a month now.

Joho recently shared a short clip on social media while hanging out US socialite Paris Hilton.

You've been away for the last 3 weeks splashing photos on Instagram. Don't fool us by showing concern and sympathy on twitter. — Gideon Mayer (@MayerGideon) August 6, 2019

Wewe kula raha, usitubebe ujinga huku #Bamburi, #joho your legacy is all tainted.. Na ukuje hapa ukituambia sijui tupigie nani 2022..nkt pic.twitter.com/oedTKMFoRI — rai.samba🌇🌅🌄🌞 (@samba254) August 6, 2019

Hope you will have photo session after the statement., dont miss ooh. — Calvins Black (@blackcalvins01) August 6, 2019

Ati "pertubed" 😂. Unakua perturbed 16hours later, tuachisheee. — Zuby. (@ZuhuraAbu) August 6, 2019

It's so absurd at this age u hear such kind of incidents happening very shameful insecurity must be addressed on the ground not in Twitter mhesh do something tangible — Steve Austine (@SteveAu89177336) August 6, 2019

wewe endelea kukaa huko uliko — Majestic Frank (@frank_majestic) August 6, 2019