Joho sets aside Sh200 million to help cushion residents of Mombasa from cessation order

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said his county government has set aside Sh200 million to help cushion residents of Mombasa from the cessation order given by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

The restriction of Movement that will take effect from Wednesday, will affect a number of people who live on the island but work in neighbouring counties of Kilifi and Kwale.

This means that these individuals will not be able to go to work.

Governor Joho says his government has identified at least 227, 404 vulnerable families in Mombasa who will start receiving food stuffs and other items.

These persons will as soon as Wednesday start receiving a care package with food items and other essentials.

“We have a plan in the county of Mombasa, multi agency the county of Mombasa the private sector that we have brought on board to be able to see what it is as a county we are able to do. We are now drilling boreholes and putting up purification units of water at all the informal settlements in Mombasa. So that when that time comes we should be able to knock at your door and bring you support that you can be able to feed your family,” Joho said.

“We have looked at the statistics from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics we have collected our own data we are now analysing it, but we are looking at least 227,404 vulnerable families in Mombasa. We have mapped them we have sent teams on the ground to be able where they are and how they live, we are now compiling the data. We have set aside as a county Sh200 million,” he added.

Joho reiterated that he still advocates for a total lockdown to help stop the rapid spread of Covid-19 that has currently infected 158 people in the country.