Joho, Kabogo catch handshake fever in push for ‘national unity’ – PHOTOS

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo in Mombasa on January 29, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

The handshake fever has caught up with former political foes Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

Kabogo paid a courtesy visit to Joho on Tuesday in Mombasa after years of being political rivals.

The two shared photos and updates on their meet up on social media.

Joho explained that they discussed “matters of national Interest in particular nation building and national unity.”

Clad in casual jeans and t-shirts, the two were pictured at a lawn and in a room going through some paperwork.

The photos excited their followers with most acknowledging that handshakes across the political divide is the new fad for politicians.

Kabogo has in the past lashed out at Joho publicly for what he termed as disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta. Joho never took the attacks lying low.

Tuesday’s photos have elicited reactions online.

Benson Aurah commented; “The hand shake is really turning out so well to some of us.”

James Ong’injoh added; “Like-minded leaders who don’t mince their words,I have always admired your stance and courage in matters governance.My role models big up.”