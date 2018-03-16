PHOTO | COURTESY

They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Well, it seems Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is on a working tour of Europe, is not having one dull moment.

The governor, who is known for not shying away from sampling the fine things in life, has shared photos showing just how much fun he is having, the harsh whether being experienced in that part of the world notwithstanding.

ICE FISHING

The self-styled Governor 001 is currently in Estonia, where he is leading a delegation from the coastal county on a benchmarking tour aimed at securing partnerships and funding in tourism and e-governance.

In one of the photos uploaded on his Instagram page, the governor, clad in thick winter clothes, is seen ice fishing next to group of people who are also fishing.

In another photo, Joho is seen taking a selfie while standing next to a motorized sledge.

Mombasa residents, who have been complaining about the recent flooding on the streets, may just have to wait a little longer to hear the governor’s voice on the matter.