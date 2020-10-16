Joho: I have not resigned from ODM post





Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has dismissed reports doing the rounds that he had called it quits as deputy party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

A letter purported to be from Joho circulated on social media for the better part of Thursday evening leaving Kenyans shocked at the supposed sudden move.

The party is strong. pic.twitter.com/RGqHjw8ed3 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) October 15, 2020

The dismissed letter ‘Joho’ thanks ODM party leader Raila Odinga for the opportunity to serve as his deputy.

” I hereby thank you for the opportunity you granted me to serve as a deputy party leader in ODM. I believe during my tenure I served you and the party members diligently including organizing for campaigns in different parts of the country including catering for expense even as the party was experiencing tough economic times,” it reads.

In the letter, ‘Joho’ supposedly asked Raila to give his post to a young person.

ODM also dismissed the letter on social media: “We thrive in TRUTH… FAKE news ain’t our thing #TukoPamoja.”