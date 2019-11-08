Joho hospitalised in Mombasa after abruptly being taken ill – VIDEO

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is admitted at Mombasa Hospital.

This has been revealed by his communications director Richard Chacha, who says Joho was hospitalised after suddenly being taken ill five days ago.

The governor was admitted at the hospital after he complained of severe headache but Chacha says the doctors established that he was suffering from Malaria.

He further told Nairobi News on phone that doctors had recommended that he remain in hospital for further checkup on his arrival on Monday.

According to Chacha, Joho is expected to be discharged on today after showing progress.

The governor expressed confidence he would be discharged from hospital while speaking to former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who paid him a visit at his hospital bed.

“I have been in hospital for 5 days now but what has given me strength today is the win of Imran Okoth in the Kibra election,” said Joho.

Reports of his ailment and hospitalisation surfaced on Friday morning before going viral on social media.

The governor was last seen in public on October 26 in Malindi when he accompanied Raila Odinga to the burial of Michael Ngumbao, who was shot and killed on October 15, two days to the Ganda Ward by-election.