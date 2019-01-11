Joho bashed for adding his voice to #PlayKeMusic debate





Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is on the receiving end of harsh criticism after adding his voice to the raging #PlayKeMusic debate.

This after the governor shared a photo of himself with Kenyan gospel singer Willy Paul with the hashtag and tagged other local artists.

Willy Paul commented on the photo writing, “Yes 001 @joho_001 thank you for this 🔥🔥 KE.”

CRITICISM

The post however attracted a flood of criticism from users who accused the governor of paying millions to bongo and international artistes during previous events.

Joho has on different occasions played host to Tanzanian bongo artistes Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid and American singer Chris Brown.

“Bwana Governor maybe you need to move a step further and not just I.G posts, if only half the cash you have paid to Alikiba could have been given to susumila maybe he could be having his own Wasafi thing going on… Less talk more action could help!” pmwangi_gitau commented.

CHRIS BROWN

“Says someone who brought Chris Brown to Mombasa Kenya and paid him 90Million for an hour’s performance😅😅,” said chanchima_asiago.

“Says the person who hangs out with Tanzania musicians cc @joho_001 cc @jalangoo @realshinski @kalighraph_jones,” junior_derucci commented.

“Sasa play Kenya lakini Alikiba na Ommy Dimpoz hawakosi kwa kila event unaorganize, Sultan Vipi?” Hassandrake posed.