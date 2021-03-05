Jogoo Road temporarily closed





Motorists plying Jogoo road in Nairobi on Friday experienced heavier traffic than usual after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) closed a section of the road.

The authority had on Thursday cautioned motorists using the busy road to expect unusual traffic disruption until Sunday.

In a notice on Thursday, the roads agency said the traffic disruption will be along Jogoo Road/Likoni Road Roundabout (opposite St Stephen’s Church).

“We wish to notify the general public that there will be traffic disruption along Jogoo Road section as from 6am Friday St March, 2021 till 6pm Sunday 7th March, 2021. This is to allow the contractor to install a culvert along Jogoo Road Roundabout (Opposite St. Stephen’s Church),” the notice read in part.

Jogoo road mainly serves residents of the Donholm, Buruburu, Umoja, Kayole, Komarock.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as they approach that section. Traffic Marshalls will be on-site to guide motorists and ensure smooth flow of traffic. We apologize for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient urban road network,” the roads agency added.

Likoni road, which connects Mombasa and Jogoo roads, was closed to motorists last year from the House of Manji offices in Industrial Area all through to the Jogoo Road junction for construction of a dual carriageway.

Kura contracted Cementers Limited to dual the 1.7 kilometre section that now completes the dual road from Enterprise Road and the Southern Bypass at a cost of Sh900 million.

“Motorists will now be on a dual carriage from both the interchange at Enterprise Road and from the Southern By-pass to join Jogoo Road. There are also plans to dual Lunga Lunga Road and ease movements in and out of the Industrial Area,” Kura said.

According to the authority, the road will also have a pedestrian walkway and cyclist path as well as an expansion of the bridge near Jogoo Road with a railway underpass.

The 18-month project is expected to be completed in March 2022.