Jogoo road murder victim was a Seminarian

Body bags containing two of the three people who died in a house at Government quarters apartments along Jogoo road in Nairobi in unclear circumstance on February 23,2021 are carried by police officers. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The man found murdered alongside a woman and her eight-year-old son in government quarters along Jogoo Road wanted to be a Catholic priest.

Nairobi News has established Kelvin Kipkoech, 30, was attached to St Thomas of Aquinas Seminary.

He’d studied for eight years and was due to graduate as a priest later this year.

Kipkoech hails from Ngobitwa area in Soy, Uasin Gishu. His family while speaking to the media said they were expecting him at home at around the time he died.

“My son was a seminarian and all of us were expecting that he would start his missionary work as a Catholic Priest soon because he had just completed exams,” Kipkoech’s dad, Elijah Kimaiyo said.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Unit are investigating his death and that of two others namely Charity Cherop Cheboi, 34, and her eight-year-old Allan Kipng’etich.

The bodies of the mother and son were on Tuesday found lying on the floor of her bedroom while holding rosaries while Kipkoech’s remains were found inside the toilet with his hands and legs tied. The motive of these murders is also yet to be established.

“The house was in a mess with clothes, shoes, and bedding strewn all over the floor, indicating a possible struggle could have ensued before the victims met their painful deaths.

Neighbours told investigators that they had last seen the victims enter the house on Sunday after attending a church service,” the DCI said.

A police incident report from Buruburu police station said, “A woman, her child, and boyfriend were murdered at Jogoo Road Government Quarters, opposite Shell petrol station/St. Stephens ACK Church. The woman was working at the Registrar of Persons office, Mathare.”

The bodies were discovered after the child’s school administration called his father who does not live with them to find out why the boy did not report to school on Monday.

Coincidentally, Cherop too hails from Kiwato village, just 10km from Ngobitwa.

The police have suggested the deceased were lovers but their families say they were not aware.

No arrested have been made so far.

A postmortem on the bodies is scheduled for today at Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi.