JKUAT student shot after sneaking into State House

A Fifth Year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was on Monday shot while trying to sneak into State House, Nairobi.

Brian Kibet Bera, 25, is a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering student

He got access to State House by climbing over “Gate Bravo “when he was spotted by security officers.

Police claim the student drew out a knife when asked to surrender. He was shot on his left shoulder.

The student has since been arrested and booked at Kileleshwa Police Station. He is currently at Kenyatta National Hospital receiving treatment.

The knife he allegedly used to attack the officer on patrol has been recovered.

Incidents of attempted intrusion to State House have been common lately. Last year, William Ngene was caught at trespassing the president’s residence.

In court, he said he only wanted to see where the president lives.

“I wanted to see State House with my own eyes because I only get to see it on newspapers and television which made me curious,” William told the court.

He had scaled two fences and started loitering the presidential residence before he was apprehended.