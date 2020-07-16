JKUAT student arrested in connection to robberies and drugs trade





A Master’s degree student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been arrested in Nyeri over links to robberies and drug dealing.

Police say that the Information Technology graduate learner was arrested in one of his hideouts at Karia Dam outside Nyeri town.

HIDEOUTS

Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said the student was found with more than 40 kilogrammes of marijuana, two stolen motorcycles and illicit brew.

“We ambushed him at the dam where he was expecting to meet a supplier of the drugs. As soon as he saw us he dived into the dam and dumped the drugs. But our officers pursued and managed to apprehend him and recover the drugs from the water,” Mr Nyange said.

At the same time police also discovered two of his hideouts in Asian Quarters and Kamakwa estates where more drugs and more than Sh55,000 believed to be proceeds of drug trade were recovered.

RENTED HOUSES

The student’s studies at JKUAT were discontinued when all learning institutions were closed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Interestingly, police say he had rented out two houses, one costing Sh15,000 per month and the other Sh8,500.

At the Asian Quarters house, police found a consignment of marijuana and 300 litres of illicit brew.

“He has been using the houses to brew the illicit alcohol and as a distribution point for drugs. The young man is a Master’s students as far as his family knows but in Nyeri he is a thug,” the police boss said.

BURGLARIES

Police have also linked the suspect to the recent spike in burglaries within Nyeri estates after he was caught with a bunch of keys believed to be used to break into people’s homes.

Two other theft suspects were also arrested in the day-long operation conducted on Tuesday.

A total of five motorcycles believed to have been stolen and used in robberies were also recovered.

Police say the that the three suspects are being held to assist them in further investigations.