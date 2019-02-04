Jkuat dining hall, retail outlets burnt down

Firefighters from Kiambu County contain the last traces of fire that gutted a students' mess and retail outlets at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Juja on February 4, 2019. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI

A fire broke out at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) students mess and retail area on Monday.

The fire broke out at 3am next to the students’ hostels but no one was injured during the incident.

Some of the shops that were burnt down by the fire are run by students.

Mess furniture, kitchen equipment, printers, refrigerators and juice blenders are some of the items razed in the morning fire.

Firefighters from Kiambu County, who arrived at the scene at around 4.30am, were still at the scene by 9am trying to put out the the remaining traces of the fire.

Some of the students who spotted the fire immediately it broke out claimed that it was caused by a power upsurge in one of the retail outlets.

Juja OCPD Simon Thirikwa said investigations into the incident are ongoing.