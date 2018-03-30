Lawyer and self-declared NRM General, Miguna Miguna, gestures after being detained by Kenyan police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on March 26, 2018, in Nairobi. AFP PHOTO

Kenya Airport Police Unit Commandant Philip Ndolo, the man who was in in-charge when lawyer Miguna Miguna was held in a toilet cell and journalists brutalised at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, has been replaced.

Mr Ndolo has been recalled to Vigilance House, the police headquarters in Nairobi, over what is believed to be in connection the Miguna saga.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who was stationed at the JKIA, where Mr Miguna was held for three days and later deported, was ordered to hand over to his deputy Titus Karuri.

POLICE INSTRUCTIONS

Although there has been no official communication from the police headquarters, informed sources have linked the recall with Miguna’s deportation saga.

Another official insinuated that one of Mr Miguna’s lawyers, Mr Cliff Ombeta, had, during a TV interview, said an unnamed police officer acted against instructions during Miguna’s detention.

“We got somebody to sneak a phone to him, one of the police officer, in fact we were watching him. He is a symphathiser and he gave him a phone and we spoke to him,” Mr Ombeta said during an interview with BBC.

Mr Ndolo was at one time the director of operations at Vigilance House before he was moved to JKIA.