JKIA and Moi get prestigious international recognition





Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa have been recognised for their excellence in customer service by the Airports Council International (ACI).

ACI awarded the coveted Best Airport by Size and Region to the JKIA and MIA airports on Monday.

JKIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5-15 million passengers per year in Africa category while MIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under 2 million passengers per year in Africa category in ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

ASQ Survey is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme and it captures passengers’ experience at all airport-passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, while officially writing to Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), congratulated them for their efforts in improving customer experience.

“I congratulate KAA on the success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience,” said Oliveira.

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” he added.

KAA Acting Managing Director Alex Gitari said the recognition was timely, coming at a time when JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation set to further improve on customer experience.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports,” Gitari stated.

The ACI Awards for JKIA and MIA come soon after the recent recognition of the two airports under ACI World’s Voice of Customer Initiative.

This year, ACI World entered into a long-term partnership with global travel technology company Amadeus to deliver the ASQ Awards.

“We at Amadeus congratulate all the ASQ award winners for their ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience in the face of adversity caused by COVID-19,” said Bruno Spada, Head of IT at Amadeus Airport.