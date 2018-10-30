Jilted lover stabs female KCPE candidate near exam room

A female KCPE candidate at Iruri Primary School in Maara Sub County, Tharaka Nithi County was on Tuesday morning attacked with a knife on her way to school by an alleged lover.

According to police, the young girl was stabbed on the head by the assailant just few meters from school.

Maara OCPD Johnston Kabusia told the Nation on phone that the girl who was bleeding profusely was given first aid before sitting the Mathematics paper.

“The girl was given first aid and has joined other candidates for the exam though in pain,” Kabusia said.

SPECIALIZED TREATMENT

Mr Kabusia noted that the girl, though not in bad state, would be taken to hospital for specialized treatment later in the day where she may continue with the rest of the papers depending on her condition.

He added that the assailant, who fled the scene after the incident, was still at large. A manhunt has been launched and asked residents to provide any information that would lead to his arrest.

He also asked parents to be accompanying the candidates to school and back home to avoid such incidents.

“As police give security, I urge parents to also make sure their children are safe on their way to school and back,” he said.

County Director of education Ms Ann Kiilu said according to the girl, the boyfriend, a local, had asked her not to sit for the examination as he wanted to marry her.

“We demand for the arrest and prosecution of the attacker,” said Ms Kiilu.