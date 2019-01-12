Jembe wielding man charged in court for storming church to get his wife





A man was on Friday charged in a Nairobi court with creating disturbance after he allegedly stormed a church in Umoja 3, Nairobi to get his wife.

According to the charge sheet, Peter Ng’ang’a Wanyoike is alleged to have forced his way into Believers of Paris Blessing Ministries church and chased away his wife Judy Njeri.

The two are said to have been living separately after a bitter disagreement.

According to prosecution, the accused, who is a driver, stormed the church after he saw his estranged wife entering the house of God.

COMMOTION

Angered, Wanyoike allegedly followed her into the church armed with a hoe and went on to hit her.

His actions caused a commotion which forced worshipers to run for their lives before calling police who arrested him.

He however denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh5,000 pending hearing on April 5, 2019.