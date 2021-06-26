Jehovah Witness to hold virtual convention virtually for second time





The historic annual Jehovah Witness East Africa convention will be held virtually across the world for the second consecutive year from July to August 2021.

As per a communique released on Saturday, June 25, the event theme is “Powerful by Faith!” will be broadcast live to households over six weekends.

The religious convention which is expected to reach 15-20 million people in 240 countries globally, will use more than 500 dialects including Swahili, Kikuyu, Kamba and Luo.

Jehovah Witness National Spokesman, Noah Munyao clarified that convention sessions will be broken down into six programs equivalent to the morning and afternoon programs which usually take place in physical gatherings.

He said followers can begin streaming or downloading the first session, “Friday morning” from Monday, June 28.

To follow the program, viewers can stream live via platforms like Apple TV, ROKU TV, among others, log into Android App, jw.org on the web and JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS.

This will be the second time the event will be held virtually since it was first disrupted for the first time ever last year owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a move which will see close to 6000 conventions in 240 countries cancelled.

For decades, Jehovah Witness followers have held public gatherings in convention centers, theaters, and stadiums around the world.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic. Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program,” said Munyao.

The new developments come close to five years since Jehovah Witnesses held the largest convention ever to be witnessed in Kenya.

The international event at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani attracted thousands of people physically and virtually across East Africa.