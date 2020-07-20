Jeff Koinange tests positive for Covid-19





Media personality and Royal Media Services news anchor Jeff Koinange has tested positive to Covid-19.

Koinange made the announcement on twitter on Monday and said he had exhibited no symptoms of the coronavirus and he had already notified his family and close contacts.

The Jeff Koinange Live show host said his family members were okay fine

‘’Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now, I’m in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!’’ Koinange tweeted.

Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless! pic.twitter.com/eAwMpPAe5u — Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) July 20, 2020

Koinange together with his co-host Prof Hamo on Monday morning missed their morning show, ‘The hot breakfast’ on Hot 96 FM after they were asked to go for Covid-19 test at the Nairobi Hospital.

‘’ They were asked to go to Nairobi Hospital after a staff who works closely with the two tested positive to coronavirus,’’ a source who sought anonymity told Nairobi News.

Our sources at the Royal Media Services (RMS) offices have also told Nairobi News that more staff members tested positive as mass testing continues.

The employees have also reportedly started working on a 7-day shift starting Monday (today).

Citizen TV’s Steven Letoo on Friday confirmed that he had tested positive for novel Covid-19.

This comes after popular comedian Charles Bukeko, the lead character on Citizen tv’s Papa Shirandula programme succumbed to the virus on Saturday morning.