Motorists got a small reprieve in the latest fuel prices review announced on Wednesday by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The price of of super petrol will reduce by 46 cents to retail at Sh 107.46 in Nairobi, while the price of diesel and kerosene increased by Sh 0.90 and Sh 0.70 per litre respectively.

The new prices take effect from midnight.

The small price reduction by the commission was attributed to changes in landed cost of imported petroleum products.

“Super Petrol decreased by 1.26% from US$ 688.76 per ton in January 2018 to US$ 680.05 per ton in February 2018; Diesel increased by 4.22% from US$ 593.45 to US$ 618.49 per ton. The landed cost of imported Kerosene increased by 3.45% from US$ 645.72 per ton in January to US$ 668.00 per ton in February,” the commission wrote.

Press release: Maximum Retail Pump Prices in Kenya for the period 15th March 2018 to 14th April 2018 Super petrol to retail at KShs 107.46 after KShs. 0.46 cut; diesel, kerosene up by KShs. 0.90 and KShs. 0.70 per litre starting midnight. pic.twitter.com/om6KSwhnY6 — Energy Regulator KE (@energy_ke) March 14, 2018

The price review was greeted by jeers online with users terming it as insignificant.

@nginyahn tweeted; “There should be a way to reduce kerosene prices in consideration of its users, and recoup the same from diesel and petrol. This is more critical today as the fight against charcoal burning reaches a peak.”

@nyamwayagabu commented; “You guys are stealing from Kenyans.”

In the January price review, the price of super petrol jumped up by Sh2.13 per litre, while diesel and kerosene costs increased by Sh2.39 and Sh3.36 per litre respectively.

In February, the prices further went further up with Super petrol retailing at Sh107.92 in Nairobi after an increase of Sh1.62, while diesel and kerosene prices went up by Sh2.14 and Sh1.97 respectively.



