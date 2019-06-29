Janet Mbugua raises eyebrows by unfollowing hubby on Instagram

Media personality Janet Mbugua has raised eyebrows after unfollowing her husband Eddie Ndichu on social media.

Janet also changed her bio on her Instagram page, editing out wife and retaining just “mum of two”.

However Ms Mbugua’s husband still follows her on social media.

On Saturday, Ndichu shared a picture that captures only their hands as they show off new watch pieces.

“#Retro type of weekend! Thank you @retrocasio_ke for the delivery! Brilliant pieces!” posted Ndichu.

The two tied the knot in 2015 in an invite only wedding held at the picturesque Chaka Ranch in Nyeri.

The two dated for a while before deciding to take their relationship to the next level.

They welcomed their first born Son Huru in 2016.

In 2018 Janet made a big announcement on the television show The Trend revealing that she was expecting her second child with Mr Ndichu.

Mali Mwaura Ndichu was born in September the same year.