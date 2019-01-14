Jalang’o sucked into Milele studio drama as station suspends squabbling presenters





Milele FM breakfast show co-host and comedian, Jalang’o has been sucked into the ugly incident in which two presenters at the station were caught on camera squabbling and hurling insults at each other in the studio.

In the latest twist to the incident, Jalang’o, has not only faulted one of the presenters in the middle of saga, but he has also implored the station’s Head of Radio and his co-host in the breakfast show, Alex Mwakideu, to fire the female presenter.

“Doreen Nassi is a woman who has money and always think that no man can talk to her! Let her go boss!” Jalang’o has written on Instagram.

SUSPENDED

This even after it emerged that the radio station’s parent company, Mediamax Network, had suspended the two squabbling presenters pending disciplinary action.

In a viral video which captured the incident, the two presenters, Kaka Zema and Doreen Nassi, popularly known as Dee, are seen hurling insults at each and almost coming to blows.

The two presenters co-host the DeenaZemaonDrive show everyday between 4pm and 8pm.

The cause of the ugly altercation remains unclear, but from the verbal exchange, it appears they’ve had long-standing differences.

“I have been patient with you since last year. I won’t entertain anymore arguments with an old man,” Dee yells at Zema.

CAUSE OF FIGHT

Zema, on his part, responds by saying that he too is done with Dee.

“Stay there on your own! Let’s see who will be in this studio on Monday,” he retorts.

During the bitter confrontation, things quickly get out of hand as a furious Dee at some point hurls a folded newspaper at Zema, who ducks by running out of the studio before re-entering the studio to escalate the verbal spat.

DJ Slim, the third occupant of the studio, is seen unsuccessfully attempting to calm down Dee even after Zema is long gone.

Initially, when the video emerged on social media, Milele FM Head of Radio and breakfast show host, Alex Mwakideu, said on Instagram that he didn’t know why the two fought.