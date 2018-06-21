Former Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo. PHOTO | NATION

Former Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo has termed Deputy President William Ruto’s reported ‘investment’ in heaven as an exercise in futility since he, like most Kenyan politicians, will never make it to heaven.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Midiwo said that only he, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi and Kimilili MP Eseli Simiyu are the only heaven-bound Kenyan politician.

Mr Mididwo was responding to a headline carried by The Star newspaper that read: “Ruto: Am Investing in Heaven, leave me.”

“Ruto can’t go to heaven, I am not God, but I can tell you… most politicians expect from the ones you see on this panel (Wamatangi and Simiyu) will not go to heaven,” said Mr Midiwo.

He argued that since his name or those of his fellow panelist have never been mentioned in any graft or cases of corruption, he felt confident that he would go to heaven when he dies.