Jailed MP John Waluke’s family appeals for financial help to raise hefty fine

The family of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke is pleading with the public for financial assistance to raise the hefty fine that was slapped on him last week after he was found guilty in a multi-million shillings fraud case.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on Thursday evening fined the MP Sh727 million or an alternative seven-year jail term after he was found guilty of failing to supply grains to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) despite receiving the cash.

Waluke’s wife Roselyn, speaking on Sunday, explained that the family is working to secure a Paybill number where friends and well-wishers will channel their contributions.

“You are all aware of our problems and I thank those who have stood with us during this challenging time and kindly continue praying with us. We are requesting for your financial assistance. Kindly channel anything you have to my number 0728732542,” she told K24 TV.

Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu remain in prison following their sentencing last week.