Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Jaguar to spend weekend in police cells as noose tightens – VIDEO

By RICHARD MUNGUTI June 28th, 2019 1 min read

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar will spend the weekend in police cells as police continue investigating his remarks that have been deemed to be spreading xenophobia.

The MP will be detained for three days at Kileleshwa police station as investigations are undertaken over his incitement remarks against foreign nationals trading in Nairobi.

OTHER ARTICLES

The court will rule on Tuesday on whether or not he will be granted a bail. The prosecution want him held for 14 days.

He is accused of inciting Kenyans against Chinese, Ugandans and Tanzanians working in Kenya.

More to follow

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
EABL launches corporate logo redesign competition

About the author

RICHARD MUNGUTI


Also read